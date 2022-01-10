Football The number of Premier League corona cases declining for the second consecutive week

The Premier League match in Leicester on Tuesday was postponed following an approved match transfer request. The corona problem is still present in the Premier League, although the number of cases is declining.

English The Premier League said on Monday that the number of positive cases in the corona tests of the Premier League clubs has been declining for the second week.

In the most recent test period, 3–9. In January, a total of 72 positive corona tests were recorded, compared with 94 in the previous test period.

In the most recent test period, 12,973 tests were performed on players and club employees in Premier League clubs.

“This is the second consecutive week that the number of positive cases is declining.”

During the English Premier League Christmas, the match calendar became quite tattered due to match transfers. Matches have been canceled from numerous clubs as the representative teams have been burdened at the same time with injuries and corona infections. Quarantines have led to the inability to reduce the workload of players by recycling players, which has contributed to an increased risk of injury.

Leicester’s Tuesday away against Everton was postponed for the second time after Leicester successfully applied to the Premier League for a match transfer.

Although Leicester was able to run a strong team on the field on Saturday for the England Cup match against Watford, the team suffered from a shortage of players earlier this week due to a corona problem, injuries and the African Championship.

The Premier League will review each match transfer request on a case-by-case basis according to how badly the corona situation has affected the teams.