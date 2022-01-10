It seems that rumors about a new installment of Armored Core they are a reality. All because a series of screenshots of the game were recently leaked as well as related information.

For what was revealed will have a ‘sci-fi world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki’, who is also the creator of the series of Dark souls and other games of FromSoftware. This title will also feature ‘three-dimensional dynamic action’.

Armored Core is a series that has a long tradition

The aforementioned is also joined by a ‘high degree of freedom in customization’. This adventure is described as a shooter in third person or TPS where we control a mecha.

Players will face powerful enemies and fierce battles. For that they will be able to use short and long-range weapons, such as swords and cannons. As for the game’s synopsis, it describes various organizations and the clash of various interests.

This new installment of Armored Core you will see the clashes between the government, corporations, occult groups and even unknown mercenaries who fight over an alien substance that can ‘dramatically advance human society’.

Shared images have a watermark that repeats constantly and makes them difficult to appreciate. The person who shared them stated that there is also a trailer for this title.

There is information and pictures of this game from FromSoftware

In this you can see the battle against a boss who looked very ‘soulsy’ and that the long-range weapon he used reminds Virtua On, another set of wick from Sega. The player used a white robot, approaching the boss and fighting closely using a lightsaber.

Regarding the gameplay on the battlefield, it seems that the pilot of the wick White followed others who were further away. It may involve cooperative gameplay.

It is not very clear whether wick that were at a distance walked or floated close to the ground. The area where the action takes place was covered in snow and leads to a large wall or gate.

The architecture also had a very ‘soulsy’, which we imagine is inspired by the world of Dark souls. However, he stressed that it was not a castle or something similar. We’ll see if more details about this new one are revealed soon. Armored Core.

