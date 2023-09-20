After listening to the evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office has collected against him, A Mexican judge ordered Allan Gil to be linked to the process for the femicide of Ana María Serrano, daughter of the Colombian lawyer Ximena Céspedes.

After 4 and a half hours after the start of this hearing was summoned, The judge issued an order binding Allan to trial for the femicide of the medical student, who was allegedly murdered inside her room in the Condado de Sayavedra subdivision.on September 12.

Photo: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office

The judge took into consideration the testimonials, interviews and evidence data provided by the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office of Mexico.

More than a dozen experts, witnesses, statements from the victim’s relatives who provided evidence and the analysis of videos from security cameras on Torre Támesis Street and the entrances to the exclusive Condado de Sayavedra subdivision, helped the judge determine the connection to the process of the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who was the niece of José Manuel Restrepo, former Minister of Finance of Colombia.

Also, a period of three months was determined to conclude the investigations into this case. Therefore, He will be in prison while the process continues and the formal trial begins.

The evidence against Allan Gil: text message, masks and more

At the hearing, The Prosecutor’s Office detailed that Gil, who was the young medical student’s ex-boyfriend, looked for her three times on the day of the murder.

The young man visited the young woman's home on three occasions. Photo: Twitter: @c4jimenez / Social networks

The first recording of the security cameras dates back to 3:55 am on September 12. According to the investigation, the young man arrived in Sayavedra County, the area where Serrano lived, in the Mexican municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza. He was aboard a gray car that did not have license plates.

“At that moment, the now detained person used a black face mask and a navy blue cap, in order to hide his identity,” stated the Prosecutor’s Office.

Gil was seen again at 1 pm near Serrano’s residence, in the same car. But this one already had plates. Gil, the video shows, spoke with the family employee.

“He interacted with the home assistant, who told Allan that the young woman was not there, so the detainee today indicated that he would return later to give her a gift,” added the investigative entity.

Finally he returned at 6 pm, when the young woman was alone. “Allan allegedly entered her property where he would have suffocated her to death. Finally, she left aboard the same vehicle,” the authorities stated.

Gil would have forgotten at the crime scene a mask and the cap that he used to enter the residential complex and that were captured by video surveillance cameras.

He was aboard a gray car that did not have license plates.

Ximena Céspedes, mother of the young woman, was in Europe. According to what she told Citytv, in the early hours of the morning there she wrote a message to her daughter to find out how she was doing. It was 6:30 pm in Mexico, minutes after the crime.

“She didn’t answer me. Suddenly, a very strange message came in about fifteen minutes later. She told me ‘wait for me a little while,’ something she would never say in her life. That was what caught my attention the most. Then, she sent a message fired as if it were suicide,” he said.

Allan Gil was captured for the young woman’s femicide. Photo: Mexican Prosecutor’s Office / Social networks.

The student’s mother first alerted a neighbor, who entered the house at night and found her lifeless.: “There was nothing to do”.

With the fingerprint analysis, the security cameras and the facts by which the Prosecutor’s Office identified gender violence, an arrest warrant was issued against Gil. The young man was captured on Sunday, September 17, in the middle of an extensive operation that even included drones. In addition, the gray car “that belongs to the accused” was located.

‘We want to prevent this from happening to anyone else’: Ana María Serrano’s family

María Ximena Céspedes, mother of Ana María Serrano.

Between January and July 2023, 500 cases of feminicide have been reported in Mexico, according to the National Public Security System. ANDhe Atizapán municipality of Zaragoza, where Serrano was murdered, is among the 10 in the State of Mexico with the most femicides in the last five years.

The young student’s mother seeks to ensure that the crime does not go unpunished. “We want to prevent this from happening to anyone else. This is an inexplicable pain. We don’t know if it is an issue of public policy or education. How do we ensure that this does not happen again and if my testimony is of any use?” .

*With information from El Universal / México (GDA)