Football | Star player subjected to extraordinary ridicule – the coach got hot

Bruno Fernandes' fall was taken away from the joy in the opponent's camp.

Football A Portuguese who is one of the star players of the English Premier League Bruno Fernandes in addition to his playing skills, is known for his tendency to exaggerate opponents' contacts.

On Wednesday, however, the Manchester United playmaker was subjected to extraordinary ridicule in connection with his fall.

ManU surprisingly lost 1-2 at home to Fulham last Saturday.

After the match, in addition to the final scores, the situation in which Fulham Saša Lukić interfered with Fernandes' shot. The touch looked quite light, but Fernandes fell to the surface of the field holding his leg in pain.

However, there was no whistle, and after a while Fernandes was already on his feet and asked for the ball, fully fit to play.

Fans laughed at the situation on social media, which is quite common. What is unusual, on the other hand, is that Fulham released a video of the situation On Tiktok with the accompanying words “We're so glad he's okay.”

A taunt by an opposing team is rare, and ManU's head coach Erik ten Hag was quite upset when he found out what Fulham had done.

“That's not right. It is completely inappropriate and wrong. They should apologize,” ten Hag commented on Thursday.

“I think it was a clear mistake. The situation was misinterpreted in the media. I think the referees should protect him.”

Fernandes has been playing for ManU since 2019 and has created more goalscoring chances than anyone else since then.