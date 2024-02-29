Dubai (Etihad)

Within the framework of the directives of the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment, to highlight the creativity of… Emirati women and their achievements in the culture and arts sector, which is one of the main components in shaping the cultural fabric of the Emirate of Dubai. The Dubai Women Establishment began the “Dubai Women’s Dialogues” sessions with a dialogue session with Amna Boalhoul, the Executive Creative Director of Events and Entertainment at Expo City Dubai.

The session was held in the historic Shindagha neighborhood as part of the activities of the twelfth session of the “Sikka Arts and Design Festival 2024”, which is organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Member of Dubai Council.

Amna Bu Al-Houl and Diyala Al-Ali in the “Dubai Women’s Dialogues” session

The session, which was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Naima Ahli, Acting Executive Director of the Dubai Women’s Establishment, and Sultana Saif, Director of the Women’s Development Department, and moderated by the media, Diala Al-Ali, discussed the creative journey of Amna Boalhoul since her graduation from the College of Arts and Design, specializing in 3D animation. Passing through the practical training she received at Disneyland World in Los Angeles, all the way to her participation in the opening show of Expo 2020 Dubai, in addition to many topics related to art, the ambitions of young creatives, and the importance of opportunities in revealing creativity, family support, and professional development.

Inspiring platform

Naima Ahli, Acting Executive Director of the Dubai Women Establishment, said that this session comes within the framework of a series of sessions included in the “Dubai Women’s Dialogues” initiative, which was launched by the Foundation as an inspiring platform to encourage women to innovate and play leadership roles in various specializations, by hosting inspiring Emirati women role models in these sessions. They exchange opinions, knowledge and experiences with the female students and those involved in culture and arts.

Naima my family

She added that this initiative comes within the framework of the Dubai Women Establishment's strategy 2023-2027, which includes many projects and initiatives that support cultural and knowledge exchange, in implementation of the directives of his wife, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women Foundation, and Her Highness was keen for the Foundation to participate in cultural and artistic events, exhibitions and festivals that represent bridges of communication between different peoples and civilizations.

Naima Ahli appreciated the cooperation relations between the Dubai Women Establishment and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, which contribute to achieving the vision of the Dubai government to strengthen strategic partnerships and exchange best practices and institutional experiences at all levels, noting that this cooperation includes developing and implementing joint programs to highlight the cultural role of Emirati women and launching initiatives. It supports cultural and knowledge exchange for future leaders.

International language

During the session, Amna Bu Al-Houl said that setting clear goals in life helps a lot in achieving ambitions, and that her experience participating in the Disneyland World Competition, through which she was able to rank among the top three, was one of the experiences that greatly influenced her career, noting that the most important What I learned from this experience is the importance of speaking in a universal language that presents creativity through a cohesive story based on true feelings, stressing that any artistic work is not complete without the efforts of the entire work team.

She touched on her experience as a creative director for the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, saying: “As soon as I entered Expo, I pictured Al Wasl Square in my imagination,” stressing that it was an experience full of great challenges, especially since it coincided with the Corona pandemic.

Amna Belhoul, speaking to the audience

She added: “The most important thing we have achieved is that we have succeeded in restoring hope to people at one of the most difficult times for the whole world,” noting the great support that she found during this experience from Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai. She said that the most important thing in this support is trust, and added: “The story of the opening of Expo included an international team of artists and Expo employees from more than 150 nationalities.”

Regarding her experience in the “Dhi Dubai” art festival, she confirmed that it was a different experience because it was a challenge with the festivals of lights spread around the world, and that the work team consisting of 7 artists was able to reflect the culture of our country, noting that the selection of artists was carefully considered, and that the festival was well received. There was a great demand from creative people around the world, adding: “The time has come when the world reaches us instead of us reaching it.”

At the conclusion of the session, Amna Bu Al-Houl pointed out the importance of exhibitions and festivals organized by the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, stressing that giving confidence, freedom and space to the artist is one of the most important aspects of support provided to him, noting the importance of the role of family support for the creator and belief in his talent, and she said: “I find all “The support is from my large and small family, and I only find comfort in creativity.”