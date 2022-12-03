The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) reported that it is already operating in the red and will not be able to execute any more pending expenses because of the budget cut made by the federal government. In a statement released this Saturday, the 3rd, the institution said that it will also not be able to contract bidding processes that have already been completed, nor commit to any emergency expenses.

Last Wednesday, the government announced the blocking of funds from the Ministry of Education. According to UFRJ, the cut for the university is more than R$ 15 million – in addition to the R$ 9.4 million that were already blocked.

With the cut, says the note, “the country’s universities and federal institutes will not receive financial transfers for their basic commitments”.

According to the note, R$ 19.3 million were settled in November and cannot be paid. Among the suspended payments are student assistance grants, salaries of 900 extra-professional professionals, transport and fuel contracts, costs of the integrated food system, contracts for outsourced cleaning and surveillance services, in addition to basic supplies for teaching and research activities. and extension.

According to the statement, “the rectory identifies the moment as dramatic, in a situation never seen in its centenary history, symbolizing the federal government’s disregard for the functioning of UFRJ and the set of other universities, which are the homes of science for the progress of the country itself, as occurs in every truly independent nation”.

And he concluded with a criticism of the government: “A month before the end of his term, the government turns off the lights of his administration without showing any sign of commitment to the country.”