Finland former credit leader of the men’s national football team Paulus Arajuuri became the hero of his team on Sunday.

Arajuuri, who plays in the main league in Anorthosis, opened his goal for the team when he knocked down AEL Limassol’s 2-1. Arajuuri scored both goals for his team.

The first was born after half an hour of play, when Arajuuri directed the ball from the free kick from the front post to the net and took the hosts to the lead.

The visitors got a chance to pulling one back after 82 minutes, due to a defensive blunder leaving Arajuuri completely unmarked.

Anorthosis is fourth in the main team of 12 teams. It has 25 points in 15 matches, while series leader Aris Limassol has collected 33 points.

With their will to fight and Arajuuri, who charmed the fans with a wide smile, stopped playing for the national team after a defeat in France that ended the World Cup qualifiers last November.