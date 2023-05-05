Football | One died as Napoli celebrated their long-awaited title

Napoli won the Italian football championship after a gap of 33 years.

Football the men’s Italian Serie A championship was secured on Thursday night when Napoli drew 1-1 away from Udinese. Luciano Spalletti piloted Napoli needed only one point to secure the title.

A Nigerian striker became Napoli’s hero in the match that decided the championship Victor Osimhen, who scored Napoli’s equalizer in the 52nd minute of the match. Finished Udinese’s lead in the 13th minute Sandi Lovric.

There are still five rounds of Serie A to be played.

The championship is the third in Napoli’s history and the first since the spring of 1990. During the two previous championships in 1987 and 1990, the big star of the team was an Argentinian Diego Maradona. Napoli’s home stadium is named after Maradona.

After the final whistle of the match, the celebration started on and off the field. The police in Naples had banned the use of fireworks, but the supporters did not care about the ban. Fireworks illuminated the city of Naples for a long time.

Italian A trap according to the report, one person was shot and three others received gunshot wounds during the championship celebration. Three were injured by fireworks.

To the field rushed after securing the championship Napoli supporters to celebrate with the players. However, Udinese fans were not in a festive mood, and fights broke out on the field. According to news agency Ansa, the home fans had batons and belts as weapons.

Riot police stopped the commotion, in which six supporters received minor injuries, according to the TV channel Rai.

Napoli’s home stadium was full of supporters who followed the team’s away match and joined in the joy after the championship was secured.

