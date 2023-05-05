The man, with precedents, was hit by fire in the Piazza Volturno area. Three others injured by firecrackers

There is also a victim on the night of the Napoli celebrations. A 26-year-old man, Vincenzo Costanzo, died in the night after being wounded by gunshots. It happened in the Piazza Volturno area. The victim (already known to the police) was admitted to the Cardarelli hospital where she died shortly after.

The injured — Three other people, a 26-year-old woman and two young men aged 24 and 20, were injured by gunshots, but their lives are not in danger. The police are investigating the matter. One of the most accredited hypotheses is that everyone was injured in the same place where the 26-year-old who died would also have been hit.

The firecrackers — Three other people, on the other hand, ended up in hospital with hand injuries from the explosion of firecrackers. I am a 49-year-old man and a 19-year-old boy: they were treated overnight at the Pellegrini hospital in Naples. The 19-year-old reported the loss of some phalanges in his right hand. See also Argentina premiered its title with a monumental party: the goals

May 5 – 07:14

