Football Nikolai Alho of the Owners moves from Hungary to Volos in the main series in Greece

Alho has been playing at MTK Budapest since January last year.

Finland national football team winger Nikolai Alho moves from Hungarian MTK Budapest to Volos FC in the Greek Premier League.

MTK Budapest announced the transfer on their website.

Alho, 28, moved from HJK to Budapest a year ago. In the autumn season, Alho played in Budapest in only four matches due to injury.

Volos is ranked tenth in the main series in Greece. The team has won four of their 14 matches, played three draws and lost seven times. There is a sad balance from the last six matches: a draw and five losses.

In his next match, Volos will face Panathinaikos next Sunday.