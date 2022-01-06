The increase in covid infections “in the last week is accompanied by a significant change in the characteristics of the disease, with an increase in the share of people with mild or absent symptoms which has now reached 75%”. This is what we read in a post on the Facebook account of Francesco Vaia, health director of the Spallanzani Institute, who underlines: “It is a confirmation of the reduced aggressiveness of the omicron variant, which we had already reported following the first contacts with colleagues. South Africans and reports from European countries “.

“Let’s clarify. The weapons at our disposal are increasing. Covid 19 takes on more and more the characteristics of a seasonal disease. There is a need for simplification of access and procedures. We must invest more and more in home care”, yes reads at the beginning of the post.

The reduced aggressiveness of Omicron, continues the post signed by the Spallanzani Covid19 Scientific Technical Committee, “is also further proof of how the vaccination campaign, strengthened by the progress in administering the third dose, contributes to making Covid a less dangerous disease”. “From a surveillance carried out on all new patients admitted to the wards or assisted at the Monoclonali hospital in Spallanzani in the last 10 days, the prevalence of Omicron was 14% in hospitalized and 60% in non-hospitalized patients in the hospital. Monoclonal outpatient clinic – it is underlined – This data appears to be further confirmation of the fact that Omicron, as already seen in South Africa and Great Britain, appears to be associated with milder manifestations of the disease “.