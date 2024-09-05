This, in turn, also shifts the Presentation and booking campaign for the new chapter, which was initially scheduled for these first days of September and will instead be placed towards the end of the month.

As no announcement has been made release date official, it is also difficult to speak of a real postponement, but it is a change of schedule that was communicated by Jacobson as a revision of the roadmap: essentially, Football Manager 2025 will be released towards the end of November, instead of at the beginning of the month as was planned and as is tradition for the series.

Studio director Miles Jacobson announced, via the series’ official blog, that Football Manager 2025 was slightly postponed with a postponement that is not particularly important but which brings with it some issues related to the characteristics of the game, with some content that has been removed .

The move to Unity was difficult

It seems that some difficulties have emerged, during the development, with the Switching to Unity Engine for the development of the new chapter: “We knew that the transition to the Unity game engine would require enormous efforts”, explained Jacobson, with a post on the official blog very transparent with users.

An image of Football Manager 2024

“As we got deeper into development and discovered new things, we realized that the problems to solve were even bigger than we expected.

The whole team has had to face a series of new challenges, but I have to say that we are doing very well. I can’t wait to share the results of our hard work with all of you. We will just have to be a little more patient.”

These difficulties also led to another difficult decision: theElimination of National Management modewhich will not be playable in Football Manager 25 in any version (the standard PC, console and Touch editions).

“Coming off a summer full of football tournaments, and a week dedicated to the break for the national teams, we reflected a lot on the management of national teams in FM and we came to the conclusion that what we wanted to offer would not reach the quality standards we had set ourselves.”

Furthermore, according to the analysis carried out on the collected data, it seems that the mode was not particularly popular in Football Manager 24, which pushed the developers to remove it, in order to gain time on other aspects of the new chapter.