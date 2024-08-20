The 2025 Sanremo Festival, led by Carlo Conti, is starting to take shape. The Tuscan host is called upon to take up the heavy legacy left by Amadeus, who has put together five highly successful editions. The 75th edition of the festival will air from 11 to 15 February 2025. Today the official rules were published, which allow us to understand what this fourth (not consecutive) Festival led by Conti will be like. The slogan returns to “Tutti sing Sanremo”.

Among the main novelties of the next edition is the return of the New Proposals: there will be 4 in total. The big names in the competition will be 24. Furthermore, the Cover evening will not contribute to the final victory. This last change has been hoped for for a long time, to bring the song proposed by the Big back to the center of the competition and not the Big himself or the greatness of the guest of the duet. At the end of the evening, the winning Cover will simply be decreed.

On the final evening, the podium of five is confirmed, but unlike other years, the final vote does not reset the votes previously obtained. Therefore, the percentages obtained in the previous evenings will be taken into account (excluding, as mentioned, only the Cover evening); the Radio Jury has been confirmed. In total, therefore, the Big will be 24, and not 30 as in Sanremo 2024, to which, however, the four young people must be added. Let’s now look at the rules, evening by evening.

On the first evening, scheduled for February 11, all 24 Big will perform: the songs will be voted on by the Press Room, TV and Web Jury. On the second evening of Sanremo 2025, 12 of the 24 Big will perform and will be voted on by the public at home via Televoting and by the Radio Jury alone, each with a weight of 50%. Also, the first semi-final for the New Proposals, with a direct challenge between two artists voted on by Televoting, by the Press Room, TV and Web Jury and by the Radio Jury, thus determining the first finalist. On the third evening, the other 12 of the 24 Big will perform, voted on by the public at home via Televoting and by the Radio Jury alone, each with a weight of 50%. Second semi-final for the New Proposals, with a direct challenge between two artists voted on by Televoting, by the Press Room, TV and Web Jury and by the Radio Jury. The second finalist is determined.

The fourth evening, on Friday, is traditionally dedicated to Covers. The competing singers, accompanied by a Guest Artist, will reinterpret a song published on December 31, 2024, taken from the Italian and international repertoire. The covers will be evaluated by all three juries: Public Televoting, Press Room Jury, TV and Web and Radio Jury. The three voting systems will have a percentage weight of 34, 33 and 33% respectively, giving rise to an independent Evening ranking of the 24 Artists. The first place winner will be the Cover Evening winner. Also on the fourth evening, the final for the New Proposals category will take place between the two contenders who qualified in the previous evenings. The 2 songs/artists will be voted by the public with Televoting, by the Press Room Jury, TV and Web and by the Radio Jury, always with a weight of 34, 33 and 33% respectively on the overall voting result.

And we come to the final on February 15th. On Saturday, the 24 competing songs will be performed again, and will be voted on by the 3 Juries once again with a weight of Televoting 34%, Press Room, TV and Web Jury 33% and Radio Jury 33%. The result of this vote will be added to that of the votes in the First Evening and to the joint result of the votes in the Second and Third Evenings, in order to determine an average percentage of the votes and therefore a ranking of the 24 competing songs/Artists. The songs/Artists in the first 5 positions in the ranking will be communicated without order of placement. After that, the 5 finalist songs will be re-proposed and a new vote – with the same methods for the three Juries. The result of this new vote in the Evening will be added to the overall result of the previous votes (First Evening, Second and Third Evening, Fifth Evening), as resulting in the partial general ranking drawn up in the Evening, in order to determine a new percentage average of the votes relating to the 5 songs/Artists and therefore a final ranking of the same 5 songs/Artists, so as to crown the winner of the Sanremo Festival 2025.