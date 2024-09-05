HS interview | Kara-Murza, who was released from a Russian prison, talks about prison conditions: “I wasn’t even allowed to say hello to others”

HS interview|The Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was freed in a large prisoner exchange at the beginning of August, tells HS in an interview about his experiences in a Russian prison, but also about his plans.

When the prison guards came in the morning of the Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murzan to a cell in the prison in Omsk, Kara-Murza was sure that this was it now.

“They said get up and be ready in ten minutes. I asked what time it was, and they said three. At that moment I was absolutely certain that I would be taken out to be executed,” he recalls.