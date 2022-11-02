Like a bolt from the blue Football Manager 2023 which was to be officially published on PlayStation 5, on November 8, 2022, has been postponed. The news really leaves us very perplexed, also because it is very rare to see a video game being postponed a few days after its launch (it is not even the first time that it happens).

What is sure to argue is that SEGA and Sports Interactive not only have they decided to postpone the official launch of Football Manager 2023, but they have not yet released a hypothetical future launch date or window. Sports Interactive certainly showed their side, stating that the delay was due to unforeseen complications that arose during the submission and approval process.

We are devastated by this result, despite having worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try and deal with it as best we can. It was particularly difficult to make the decision to delay, as it is about delaying a game that a number of talented people within Sports Interactive have been working hard on for quite some time. We will continue to do everything possible to get this game into the hands of PlayStation 5 players as soon as possible.

From these words we understand very well the disappointment of Sports Interactiveeven if we can do very little, we only hope that these “complications” do not slow down the release of Football Manager 2023 on PlayStation 5 by much.