The accident happened around 9 p.m. just past the Eilandbrug. Police say two cars were involved in the accident. Numerous police cars, fire engines and ambulances came to the scene of the accident.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Police say the investigation into the cause will take some time. The road will therefore remain closed for the time being.

That chase was related to an incident in Bedum, Northern Netherlands. The police there received a report around 6.30 pm of a violent incident in which the suspect fled. When the suspect’s car was seen near Kampen, the pursuit was started.

An investigation is underway into how the pursuit led to the accident. The road closed in both directions.

The N50, especially the part between Kampen and Kampen-Zuid, has been known as a death road for years. A 34-year-old Kampense and her 8-year-old daughter were killed in a head-on collision in April. As a result, the call for adjustments became ever greater. The maximum speed has now been reduced from 100 to 80 km per hour. Traffic minister Mark Harbers is also allocating 19 million euros to widen the road. Work is expected to start in 2025 or 2026.

