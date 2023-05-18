Football | Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was banned for two matches and heavily fined

Klopp strongly criticized the referee and now has to watch the next match from the stands.

18.5. 20:36

Football The manager of Liverpool, who plays in the English Premier League Jurgen Klopp has received a two-match ban from the English Football Association. The reason is the comments directed at the referee.

This is reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

Due to the suspension, Klopp will not be directing his team’s game in next Sunday’s match against Aston Villa. The second of the suspensions is conditional and valid until the end of the 2023–2024 season.

In addition, Klopp was fined 75,000 pounds (86,000 euros).

Klopp’s the object of criticism was the referee Paul Tierney In the Tottenham match. Klopp reckoned Tierney has something against Liverpool.

Klopp received a yellow card in the match for celebrating the winning goal in the final moments of the match in front of the fourth official. Afterwards, Klopp said Tierney had said: “It wasn’t OK.”

Klopp later apologized for his behavior and stated that it was “inappropriate” and “emotional”.

Klopp was banned for one match earlier in the season after barking at the linesman in the Manchester City match last October. In that match, Klopp also received a red card.