“Vitiligo is a disease that is still underestimated within the National Health Service, but also with regards to medicine in a general sense because until recently it was not possible to determine the causes and possible points of attack to treat the disease because there was no indication of drugs for its treatment. Fortunately, research has made important steps forward in recent years.” Thus at Adnkronos Salute Mauro Picardo, professor of the Immacolata Dermopathy Institute in Rome, on the occasion of the presentation – today in the Senate (Sala Caduti di Nassirya) – of a 5-point manifesto to respond to the unsatisfied needs of 330 thousand patients.

“The disease – explains Picardo – falls within the framework of the so-called autoimmune pathologies in which the immune system attacks the organism and as with all autoimmune diseases the origin and etiology are unknown. There is certainly a genetic substrate , a predisposition; therefore it is not a hereditary disease, but the predisposition to the development of the pathology is transmitted and what we have seen is that the so-called epigenetic factors, i.e. the environmental impact, are important”. The possible onset “is linked to psychological stress or physical stress, which certainly have an important role in the appearance of clinical manifestations”.

On the Manifesto for patients, Picardo has no doubts: “It is essential that the disease is recognized – underlines the expert – Unfortunately for a long time these patients were considered series C because there were no painful symptoms or impairment of life , vitiligo has been seen as an aesthetic disorder, without considering that in vitiligo there is a process of cellular necrosis whereby the body's cells die, as can happen with much more worrying pathologies such as hepatitis and heart attack , but the biological mechanism is a similar mechanism: the disappearance of some cells of the organism”.

The patient with vitiligo “has the sensation of loss of skin color – Picardo remarks – therefore of loss of identity, of loss of the ability to interact with others, without recognition of their pathological state”. On the therapy front, “the first cream for the treatment of vitiligo has finally been registered in Europe, but clinical trials are also underway with systemic drugs of the same category for the treatment of the pathology. So the outlook for patients for the next few years it's definitely positive.”

In view of the summer, how should a person suffering from vitiligo behave with exposure to sunlight? “Generally the patient with vitiligo does not like to expose himself to the sun, both because he suffers sunburn on the depigmented areas, but above all because he obviously acquires the difference in color between the depigmented skin and the non-pigmented skin. However, a little sun exposure – concludes the dermatologist – avoiding sunburn which can aggravate or accentuate the appearance of depigmentation, is useful especially if combined with therapies that can finally be carried out and defined in patients with vitiligo”. There are several famous cases: in the past Michael Jackson and Andy Warhol, today those dealing with the disease are Mara Maionchi, the model Amy Deanna and the actress Kasia Smutniak.