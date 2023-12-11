Football | Jukka Raitala found a new club and talks about the starting passes given by HJK – “I was surprised”

According to Jukka Raitala, Aki Riihilahti informed him that HJK no longer has any use for him.

at HJK played the last two seasons Jukka Raitala, 35, continues his career in IF Gnistan, which is promoted to the Veikkausliiga. Raitala's contract is for two years.

Raitala was one of the credit players of the champion team's defense in HJK. Raitala, who mainly played as a top player, played 75 matches in HJK during two years and was on the verge of winning two championships and two group places in Eurocup competitions. However, no further contract was offered.

Now Raitala's career continues in North Helsinki in Oulunkylä and IF Gnistan, which is awaiting a positive decision from the league license committee. Gnistan lost the league qualifiers, but is in first place in the league's replenishment procedure, when the bankrupt FC Honga's place is filled.

Raitala says he was taken by Gnistan's great interest.

“Gnistan showed great interest in me and told me about his project and the role offered to me. I liked what I heard. We came to an agreement on things, and now the career continues there,” says Raitala.

According to Raitala, it became clear to him a few weeks ago that there would be no further contract at HJK.

“I had no negotiations with HJK about an extension contract. Aki Riihilahti [HJK:n toimitusjohtaja] informed me that the club no longer has any use for me. I was very surprised.”

Stripe says that he still has the ambition and will to play at the highest possible level and states that he is physically and mentally in very good shape.

“There was a big role available in Gnistan and also in mentoring young players. The idea of ​​mentoring came from them, and I'm really excited about it. The idea of ​​mentoring has been brewing for me for some time, and in this matter our ideas and the club's were perfectly aligned,” says Raitala.

“Helping young players is a matter of my heart.”

Playing is Raitala's primary task, and mentoring takes place on the terms of playing.

“I also want to develop as a person and I believe that I can learn a lot from that job.”

According to Raitala, he was also contacted by other league clubs before Gnistan's contract was confirmed.

His career during Raitala has played in the Bundesliga, La Liga and the Dutch league. According to him, playing in a small club like Gnistan is somewhat comparable to when he played in Sogndal in Norway.

“It was a really small club in a small village. There was community, positivity and a united spirit. Survival was an important goal for Sogndal. It was an important season for me, and from there I went to the MLS league.”

“It has been clear to me that I still want to play. I have stayed fit for years without major injuries. I understand that this fun will end sometime, and I want to play as long as it makes sense and above all I can enjoy myself. It continues now in Gnistan.”