Cellars are flooding in several places in the Netherlands, causing enormous damage to homeowners. Due to the extreme rainfall in recent weeks, the groundwater level rose to unprecedented levels in some places. Residents are advised to take measures (at high cost) to keep their homes dry, but does that help?
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
07:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Homeowners #loss #due #rising #groundwater #levels #39Cannot #solve #problem #go39
Leave a Reply