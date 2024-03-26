Controversy broke out in international football, after the controversial statements of the former Paraguay national team goalkeeper, José Luis Chilavert, who aimed at the star of the Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian made world news this Monday after the press conference he offered for the media before the friendly match between Brazil vs. Spain, Vini broke down in tears when talking about his fight against racism.

Vinicius Junior Photo:José Jordan. AFP Share

I have been studying racism for many years and I feel increasingly sad and less willing to play.

“I'm here and I understand what they talk about in games, when I play badly, because I have many things to improve. I've been studying racism for many years and I feel increasingly sad and less willing to play,” he said through tears. the 23-year-old player.

It will be a special match for the Carioca player who has suffered several episodes of racism in different stadiums in Spain, one of the most remembered was in Mestalla against Valenciawhere insults were thrown at him like 'monkey'.

Vini was clear when saying that he feels like an ambassador in the fight against racism and he was applauded by the journalists who attended the press conference while he held his face and cried.

Support act for Vinicius Jr. Photo:Rodrigo Jimenez. EFE Share

However, that moment was harshly criticized by the former goalkeeper and former captain of the Paraguayan national team, José Luis Chilavert, who insulted him and threw a dart at him that generated a lot of controversy and disapproval in the world of football.

Journalist Juan Pablo Varsky He posted the video on his X account with the message: “Vinicius got emotional when answering a question about racism: 'I just want to play football and never see black people suffer.'”

One of the comments was from Chilavert who said: “Bread and Circus, the first one to insult and attack rivals is him. Don't be a faggot, football is for men.”

