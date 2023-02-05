Football | Huhkaji’s Oliver Antman scored after four minutes on the field

Antman started the match as a substitute.

The squealers played in the ranks for the first time in the fall Oliver Antman will certainly remember his first game in the Dutch league for a long time.

Antman moved from Nordsjälland to Groningen on loan at the end of January, and on Sunday he got on the field for the first time.

Antman, who started as a substitute, was brought on in the 65th minute. Just four minutes later, Antman managed to score and level the match against Twente at 1-1. There were no more goals in the match, so the scores were tied.

The draw was valuable for Groningen, as the team is second last in the league and in the direct relegation zone. Twente is fifth in the series.

Antman also succeeded as a debutant in Huuhkaj. In a League of Nations match played at the end of September, he scored a goal and assisted another as Huuhkajat beat Montenegro away from home.