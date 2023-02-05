There are already many games announced for Playstation VR2so much so that it is difficult to keep track of all of them, which is why Shuhei Yoshida of Sony PlayStation himself also advised to watch this interesting video which brings together i 114 games announced for the PS5 headset, around 6 minutes.

It is not an official video, but a montage created by the YouTube channel called PSVR2 Without Parole, which is evidently dedicated to the new PS5 peripheral arriving on February 22, 2023.

However, the great work done in the research, selection and composition of the various video fragments to compose a long and exhaustive presentation of the PlayStation VR2 lineup has also attracted the attention of the same Yoshidawho wanted to relaunch it through Twitter.

Given the relationship between the overall duration of the video and the amount of games it shows, it is obvious that for each of these it is only a matter of a few seconds, but in the meantime they can be enough to give an idea of ​​what these 114 titles are and above all of the quantity and variety of different genres, game situations and experiences that are expected to come to PlayStation VR2.

For the rest, while waiting for the release of the new Sony viewer, we refer you to our last test before the launch of PlayStation VR2, as well as the tested Horizon Call of the Mountain carried out in correspondence.