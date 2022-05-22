Football HJK defeated Hakan – Manuel Martic cannoned the dream goal from 30 meters

HJK rose from a goal loss to a 4-1 victory.

Football In the Veikkausliiga match, after Haka’s opening goal, HJK won 4–1 victory on Sunday at the Bolt Arena in Helsinki.

HJK’s goals corresponded Miro Tenho, David Browne, Nassim Boujellab and Manuel Martic.

In particular, Martic’s goal in the 88th minute belongs to the “goals of the month” series, as the Austrian shot a 30-meter free kick into the goal.

With the victory, HJK rose to the top of the Veikkausliiga by three points past KuPS, which has played two matches less. On Monday, KuPS will face the series jibo HIFK in Helsinki.

Of the day in the second match, AC Oulu won FC Lahti with goals 2–0 at Lahti Ski Stadium. Midfielder Otso Liimat took the guests from Oulu to the lead already in the fifth minute of the game and confirmed the victory goal in their names when FC Lahti failed to rise to the levels. Striker Michael Lopez doubled the readings in the eighth minute of extra time.

With the victory, AC Oulu strengthened its position in the middle caste of the series and climbed as many as three places to fifth. FC Lahti will continue in ninth place.