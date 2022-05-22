McLaren Automotive approaches the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the birth of the first model “Longtail“, Which still today leads to a distinctive style of the British brand. In 1997, the car McLaren F1 GTR Longtail conquered the first and second position in the LMGT1 class at the 24 Hours of Le Manswith the closest opponents separated by over 30 laps. Daniel Ricciardo, current McLaren driver in Formula 1, discovered the characteristics of this great sporting history and was immortalized in a video that was later published on the social networks of the Woking car manufacturer. Thinking about the victories, certainly Danny Ric he must have sighed since it has been a long time since he has been seen to fight for the top positions.

Ricciardo viewed the historic car in a room at the McLaren Technology Center in Woking. Led by Ian Howshall, McLaren Automotive Product Manager, the driver discovered the engineering innovation behind this particular type of design.

The “Longtail” version made its McLaren debut in the 1997 FIA GT Championship, and owes its name to characteristic elongated silhouette, capable of reducing aerodynamic drag and increasing aerodynamic load. Road cars have also been derived from that experience; the first was the 675 LT in 2015. The 600LT was launched in 2018 first as a coupe and then as a Spider. 2020 saw the introduction of the 765 LT, the most powerful of the road legal LTs.

The latest LT models – the 765 LT and 765 LT Spider – are equipped with a McLaren-designed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powertrain, capable of a whopping 765PS and 800Nm of torque. This is a 45hp increase over the 720S. The power of this engine can be exploited to the maximum thanks to the ultralight structure of the 765LT. The power-to-weight ratio is 622 hp per ton for the Coupe and 598 hp per ton for the Spider (dry weight). Definitely lighter and lower, the 765 LT has 25% more downforce, while being 80kg lighter than the 720S coupe. Specific weight-saving measures in the 765 LT models include a titanium exhaust system, F1-derived materials for the drivetrain, thinner glass and polycarbonate.