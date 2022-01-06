Football HJK acquired a striker who also played in the Dutch main series

Serrarens have played in the Dutch Premier League in the Graafschap.

Men the reigning champion of the football league, HJK, has signed a season-long contract with the Dutchman Fabian Serrarensin, 30, with. The agreement also includes an option for the next period.

Serrarens is a striker who can also play in tens. In addition to his home country, he has played for one season in the Polish main series at Arka Gdynia.

In the Netherlands, Serrarens has played a total of 225 matches at the second highest league level, scoring 56 goals. In the 2018–2019 season, Serrarens played in the Dutch Premier League for the Graafschap, where he scored seven goals in 27 games.

“I have researched HJK and Helsinki as a city online. HJK is a big name even in the Netherlands, but it is also the only Finnish club we know, ”Serrarens said in a press release.