The increase in new cases of COVID-19 worldwide has increased by 71 percent in the past week. The head of the technical group of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria van Kerkhove announced a sharp increase in coronavirus infections during a briefing, which is broadcast on Youtube-channel organization.

According to her, this figure differs depending on the region. “In the Americas, it has increased by 100 percent. But in the African region, it has grown by 7 percent, ”said van Kerkhove. The specialist noted that the difference could also be due to differences in the rate and coverage of testing in different parts of the world. Van Kerkhove said that WHO received information about 9.5 million new cases of coronavirus infections in the past week, but even these data do not reflect the full picture, and next week this figure will be clearly higher.

The WHO expert recalled that humanity has tools to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which will put an end to the acute phase of the pandemic. However, this process is very difficult due to the appearance of the omicron strain, which is highly infectious.

On Wednesday, January 5, WHO reported 2,294,039 new cases of coronavirus infection in the world per day.

This figure became the maximum in a day since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past eight days, the daily increase of over one million infected has been identified by WHO seven times. The last anti-record was registered on January 1 of this year, when 1,859,485 cases of infection were detected within 24 hours.