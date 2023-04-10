Football | Helmarit continued its year victoriously – Slovakia fell behind Finland

According to head coach Saloranta, Helmarit has taken steps forward. The Nations League groups are drawn at the beginning of May.

Finland the women’s national football team has played five matches this year and won them all. The most recent win came from Slovakia on Monday with a score of 2–0.

In the national match played in Senec, Finland took the lead in the opening half, while Slovakia Diana Lemešová directed the ball into his own goal. In the second half Jutta Rantala took Helmarit to a 2–0 lead by finishing in front of the goal Emma Koiviston input.

“It was a fully deserved victory and overall a great performance”, Finland’s head coach Marko Saloranta rejoiced.

Finland also met Slovakia in Senec last Friday, and that time the result was a 1–0 victory for Helmarie.

“In that game, there was a lot to be desired behind the result. Now from the first minute we were really aggressive when they had the ball. We didn’t really give the opponent a chance to attack,” Saloranta said.

Helmarien the total goal difference from the current year’s five international matches is as much as 19–1, when in February Croatia, Hungary and Romania and now in April Slovakia twice.

Saloranta also highlights the two Wales matches in November, which resulted in a draw and a win. One of the matches was an unofficial international match.

“There has been a lot of good in these seven matches, although the first of the matches in Slovakia was not at the same level as the others. Steps have been taken forward,” Saloranta said.

The head coach praised his team’s defensive, offensive and special situation play.

Helmers waiting for the Nations League, which starts in the fall, and the group draw is at the beginning of May. Finland is at the second highest level in the Women’s Nations League, i.e. B-League.

Before the start of the Nations League, Finland will play two international matches in July, the opponents of which are not yet known. However, according to Saloranta, there are “two really hard games”.

We want A-League countries, i.e. opponents from among the best 16 in Europe.