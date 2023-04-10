The scent of wild must: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Monday 10 April 2023, at 21.20 on La7, The scent of wild must (A Walk in the Clouds), a 1995 film directed by Alfonso Arau, will be broadcast. The film is a remake of Alessandro Blasetti’s Four Steps in the Clouds from 1942, story by Cesare Zavattini and Piero Tellini. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Paul Sutton returns from the war, confident of starting a new life with his wife met and married impetuously the day before embarking. There is no one waiting for him at the pier; arrived home he is still happy to embrace his wife Betty, who however does not seem to have trepidated for him: she has only read the first of the many letters that Paul has sent her, because according to her they are too depressing. Paul resumed his activity as a salesman of chocolates and, during a train journey, he met a young woman of Mexican origin, Victoria Aragon, daughter of a wealthy Napa Valley winemaker, who owns the model vineyard “Las Nubes” (The Clouds).

The young woman, who attends university in the city, is expecting an illegitimate child from her professor who abandoned her and fears the reaction of her father, Alberto. After a series of setbacks, Paul decides to take her home and pretend to be her husband, with the agreement that her role will only last for a short time, having decided that the next day he will leave leaving a letter of return. ‘Goodbye. Paul immediately meets the open hostility of Alberto – an old-fashioned, authoritarian and jealous man of his daughter, irritated because they didn’t do things according to the rules and tradition – together with the affability of his mother Maria José, his younger brother Pedro and above all of his grandfather, Don Pedro. Involved in the warm family atmosphere, Paul, an orphan, is conquered by it and this is also why he delays his departure. The harvest ritual then, with the Bacchic and sunny climate of grape pressing, almost makes Paul lose his head, who decides to resist the temptation to seduce Victoria, despite being attracted and reciprocated.

The scent of wild must: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Scent of Wild Must, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Keanu ReevesPaul Sutton

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón: Victoria Aragon

Anthony Quinn – Don Pedro Aragon

Giancarlo GianniniAlberto Aragon

Angélica Aragón: Maria José Aragon

Freddy Rodriguez as Pedro Aragon Jr.

Debra MessingBetty Sutton

Streaming and TV

Where to see The scent of wild must on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 10 April 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.