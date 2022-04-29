Football Head coach Ralf Rangnick will start working on two different teams at the same time

Ralf Rangnick moves from Manchester United to Austria, but still continues as a club consultant.

Football club Head coach of Manchester United leaving this spring Ralf Rangnick continues his career on the Austrian men’s national team. The Austrian Football Association said on their websitethat the Rangnickin Pest, which begins in the League of Nations, is initially two years old.

In addition to his new wash, the German will continue on Manchester United’s payroll in the role of consultant.

If Austria survives the 2024 European Championships in Germany, Rangnick will remain the head coach of the national team for the next two years. At that time, the goal would be a World Cup final in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“We are delighted to have been attracted to coach a strong connoisseur of international football,” commented the President of the Austrian Football Association. Gerhard Milletich.

From 2012 to 2015, Rangnick was the sports director of RB Salzburg, so he is well acquainted with Austrian football. At United, his temporary wash began last December. United’s new pilot is Dutch Erik ten Hag.