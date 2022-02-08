According to a Fifa study, the increase compared to last year is 74%. Serie A second behind the Premier

Football is taking its first steps towards a return to normalcy, at least on an economic level. This is what emerges from a study conducted by Fifa, which reports how in the last winter transfer market session the overall expenditure of clubs for the purchase of players has returned to over one billion dollars, a threshold that has always been exceeded in the last five years except during the last one. , when about 600 million had been invested. The data was collected directly by the Transfer Matching System (TMS), the official platform where each transaction must be registered in order to be considered valid.

THE STATISTICS – The increase in spending is very strong and stands at 74%, an aspect that confirms the overall recovery of the companies compared to the 2020/21 season in which the effects of the pandemic had severely limited movements. In total, 3,534 players have changed teams, almost eight hundred more than in 2021. Most of the transfers concerned the free agents (60.4%), the rest is divided more or less equally between loans (16.4%) , outright purchases (13.2%) and returns from temporary agreements (10.1%). The most affected age group is between 18 and 23, another programming signal that should not be underestimated. See also Is Alejandro Zendejas the striker that America needs?

ITALY AND EUROPE – The European teams were the main protagonists of the operations, above all for the amount of resources invested equal to over 927 million dollars, that is 90% of the global expenditure. England is first in terms of both receipts (349 million) and disbursements (108). The Italian clubs, however, are placed in second place for capital employed in the purchase of players with 113 million, where the Vlahovic and Gosens operations stand out, followed by Spain at 111. In return, however, are 71 those collected by Italy, even less than France (99), Portugal (94) and the United States (73).

