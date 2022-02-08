True to its tradition, Electronic Arts performed a simulation of the results of the superbowl taking advantage of the latest version of its series of games of Madden. In this case it is Madden NFL 22 and the results are very interesting.

From the looks of it, who will emerge victorious in the Super Bowl LVI will be the Cincinnati Bengals led by young quarterback Joe Burrow. Even the possible score of this match was revealed.

Madden NFL 22 even brings the final score forward

According to EA the Cincinnati Bengals should win 24-21 at LA Rams. Yes, it is clear that this is a narrow victory for the former, but that suggests that the next Super Bowl — as it is also called — will be full of emotions for football fans.

If the prediction of the game is true, the city of Cincinnati will obtain a title in this sport for the first time. There are good chances that it will.

Burrow is one of the best players included in Madden NFL 22. So much so that he got the honorable title of MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the superbowl in just his second year in the league.

It was the first quarterback to win the trophy Heismannthe College Football National Championship and the superbowl. The video that accompanies this note allows us to appreciate how the action will take place in the match according to this video game of Electronic Arts.

Joe Burrow will be key to Cincinnati’s victory

In this we can see marshawn lyncha legend of NFL. According Madden NFL 22 the Bengals they start losing with a score of 14-7 until halftime. The annotations of the rams are from sonymichel Y cooper kupp.

The reaction of the Bengals It was thanks to Ja’Marr Chase and they ended up getting only one touch down. Would Eli Apple in the second half who would intercept matthew stafford to take the ball.

This is how the game would be tied. After Joe Burrow would gain the advantage but Odell Beckham Jr. I would even things out again. It would be in the final minutes that Burrow I would give the opportunity to Evan McPherson to make the decisive score.

That would be the way Madden NFL 22 predicts the victory of Cincinnati Bengals Over the LA Rams. The predictions of the games in the series are about a dozen and it stands out for its fidelity.

It only remains to wait and see if he hits the results of the Super Bowl LVI.

Fountain.