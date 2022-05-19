Football Glen Kamaran Rangers disappointed in penalty shootout – Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates Europa League victory

Kamara, who was in the opening, was replaced after the second half.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s players and supporters got to taste a rare treat early in Finnish time on Thursday: the victory in the big euro football tournament. The first place in the Uefa Cup from 1980 was found in the Frankfurt prize cabinet, and now the team took the Europa League in their name.

The significance of the victory was also shown on the television screen as a huge joy and emotional turmoil for the players and supporters. There was no easy win, as the team only knocked out the Rangers in the final in the penalty shootout in Seville.

In the penalty shootout Each of Frankfurt’s five shots was successful. Kevin Trapp dismissed Rangers as the fourth leader Aaron Ramseyn company, so Frankfurt took the penalty shootout in its name 5–4. After the actual playing time and overtime, the situation was 1-1.

Finland national team midfielder Glen Chamber was in the opening line-up of the struggling Rangers from Glasgow and came on the exchange before the start of overtime.

Kamara gets pretty clean papers from his evening talk, even though he was left with few balls and darkness in the second half.

Frankfurt had a chance to take the lead on Rangers’s dazzling drive up the left, but the opportunity fizzled away as his shot went just over the bar after 57 minutes.

The hit came from the nonsense of Frankfurt players, for Djibril Sow bounced the ball towards his own goal, after which Tuta stumbled. Rangersin Joe Aribo thanked, ran into the goal and scored the ball Trappin.

Frankfurt rose to a level after 69 minutes Filip Kostic played a low center ball to the goal where Rafael Borre tossed in the skill of the game instrument.

In a steady match, they both had their headlines, and in overtime, the Rangers actively sought solutions. A couple of minutes before the end of overtime, the Rangers Ryan Kent was a great place to finish close, but Trapp stretched to a great footing.

Kamarasta fire Jari Rantasen, Petri Tiaisen, Jari Litmasen, Sami Hyypiän and Petri Pasasen after the sixth Finnish male player in the Eurofinal.

Frankfurt’s contract in the Europa League was handsome as it won its first block and made its way to the playoffs with Real Betis, Barcelona, ​​West Ham and the Rangers in the final.

At the same time, the win was a credit for the mediocre league season, with Frankfurt remaining 11th in the German Bundesliga.

A huge number of Rangers and Frankfurt supporters arrived in Seville, an estimated 100,000 fans of the Scottish club and at least 60,000 Eintracht.

Many of them watched the match in Seville outside of the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, which turned the supporters ’jerseys Rangers blue and Eintracht white.

Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode described Frankfurt’s journey to the championship as incredible.

“This is an amazing team, they all deserved this. This was a tough fight, ”Rode said, according to AFP.

Goalkeeper Trapp, who has become a hero, said the whole team is heroes. Also head coach of Frankfurt Oliver Glasner incited the performance of his team.

“We have played 13 matches in Europe this season and we have not lost any of them. I can’t describe in words how hard these boys have worked. ”

Rangersin in the camp, the moods were naturally opposite. Head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said the whole team was very disappointed.

“When you play in the Eurofinal and lose, it hurts. You do everything you can to win, and penalties are a lottery, ”said van Bronckhorst.

“If you play in many finals, you get a lot of memories when you win. But when they disappear, they happen hard. I lost the World Cup final, there is no bigger game for it, ”continued the Dutch coach, who experienced the loss of the 2010 World Cup final to Spain as a player.

Van Bronckhorst defended Ramsey, whose failed spot settled the match.

“Aaron is disappointed, but he took responsibility for firing the penalty kick. I want commuters who are ready and happy to shoot. ”