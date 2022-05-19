Whitney Heard Henriquez said she once witnessed a “battle” between Heard and Depp, which escalated to the point of beating.

Henriquez noted that the incident dates back to 2015, when she heard Heard screaming at Deb from the kitchen upstairs.

Henriquez tried to calm her sister, but Depp threw a packet at Heard, and he rushed to clash with her, according to the British “Sky News” network.

Henriquez added that she was trying to break the conflict between the two parties, and received blows from them during the resolution of the conflict.

According to Henriquez, Heard shouted at Depp, saying: “Don’t you touch my sister,” confirming that the artist received a slap from Heard during the clash.

Henriquez also noted that Depp grabbed Heard’s hair and repeatedly hit her in the face with his second hand.

Depp is suing his ex-wife in a defamation lawsuit for $50 million, saying she tarnished his reputation when she claimed in an article that she was a victim of domestic violence.

In return, Heard is demanding $100 million in damages, for claiming that Depp also tarnished her reputation by talking about things that did not happen between the former spouses.