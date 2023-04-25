Football | Fifa received four applications to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup

The competitions are interesting in the area of ​​four different continental confederations.

24.4. 22:19

International football association Fifa announced on Monday that he had received four applications to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Of those who have expressed their interest in the Games, Brazil and South Africa are applying for the Games alone. Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have a joint application, as do the United States and Mexico.

“We are excited by the expressions of interest we have received, not least because they come from member associations with strong traditions in football and representing four confederations,” Fifa’s general secretary Fatma Samoura said.

“It strengthens the popularity of women’s football all over the world.”

Fifa next sends the tender contracts to the football federations of the countries interested in the games. They must confirm their interest by May 19.

“All member associations can rely on the strongest and most comprehensive application process in the history of the Women’s World Cup,” said Samoura, who is the first woman to act as Fifa’s general secretary.

The Fifa Congress will vote on the organizers of the Games on May 17, 2024.

This year, the Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20. 32 countries will participate in the Games. Finland is not included.