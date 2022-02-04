Los Mochis.- Fabricio García Ungson officially assumed this Thursday the presidency of the Municipal Soccer Committee (CMF), after a meeting headed by the general director of the Ahome Municipal Sports Institute, José Aureliano Valenzuela Román.

Garcia Ungson relieves Luis Ismael Carrillo Torres, who held the reins of the committee for a year and five months.

“We are at an important moment for Ahomean soccer, it is the change of the board of directors of the committee, whose sole purpose is that this sport continues to progress, that good results continue to be given, as it was in the management of my friend Louis Carrilloto whom I thank for his work and dedication”, said the “Chicano” Valenzuela when opening the meeting, where Ungson and Carrillo were present, who was satisfied with their work.

“When we arrived at the committee, in July 2020, we found football in a very complicated situation, totally disunited, with two committees, one AC committee and the Municipal Football Committee endorsed by the institute (of sport). We took on the task of talking with both parties, and as an AC committee we achieved the union of soccer, it is a great satisfaction that remains for me. We are taking soccer on the right track, working hand in hand with the league presidents to carry out the different tournaments,” said Carrillo Torres, who received a plaque of recognition for his work.

“He attended the rural communities to support with sports equipment and trophies for the benefit of soccer. I think a job was done in the best way, the accounts are perfectly clear and up to date. From my trench I will continue to support sports and especially soccer, which is my passion, so, Mr. Director, for everything that is offered, count on us, we bring that school of supporting sports”, added Carrillo, after acknowledging that García Ungson “has enough tables” to do a good job at the head of the committee.

“In a year and a half it was difficult to do things because the pandemic was going through, as commissioner of the committee I witnessed many things, but even so we made many visits, especially to the rural area, to support the soccer players”, said the new owner of the CMF.

“I want to congratulate you, Luis, for your management, and I thank the director of the IMDA for his trust in taking the position. We will continue working on projects left by the previous committee, and finish them”, assured García, pointing out that the brief will announce the new structure of the Municipal Soccer Committee.