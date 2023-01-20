Manchester City went through a quagmire, but did not give up.

Premier League reigning champions Manchester City got off the bridge on their home turf. City beat Tottenham 4–2 in Thursday night’s top match.

Chasing league leaders Arsenal, City already seemed to be marching towards disaster. Tottenham led after the opening period 2-0 by the Swedish striker Dejan Kulusevski and a brassiere pack Emerson Royal with hits.

To another for the period, however, City marched with confidence and turned the course of the match perfectly.

Argentina’s World Cup hero was replaced on the field at halftime Julian Alvarez reduced in the 51st minute. Norwegian horror Erling Braut Haaland equalized two minutes later with his 22nd league goal of the season.

City’s soaring goal was crowned by the winger’s strike in the 63rd minute Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian’s shot sank – despite a little bounce – from the front corner with an unforgivable ease past the Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham rattled the post after City’s 3-2 lead, but couldn’t get any closer. Mahrez sealed the final score of 4–2 with a handsome lift at the very end of the match.

In light of the statistics, City’s victory was deserved. It created an expected goal equal to 2.55 goals, while Tottenham remained at 1.14.

Profit lifted City to 42 points and five points clear of Arsenal, who played one game less.

Tottenham has collected 33 points from their 20 games. The North London club is fifth, five points behind Newcastle, who hold the last Champions League spot.

City have now played exactly half of their season’s games. The Norwegian sensation Haaland, who has scored 22 times, is thus on pace for 44 goals. The Premier League goal record in one season is 34 complete hits.