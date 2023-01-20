Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Katja Thorwarth, Nail Akkoyun, Lucas Maier, and Christian Stör

The US does not want to supply Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine. It is still unclear whether Germany will deliver Leopard main battle tanks. The news ticker.

USA declines: The Pentagon will initially not supply battle tanks to Ukraine

The Pentagon will initially not supply battle tanks to Ukraine Moscow reacts: Kremlin warns West against arms deliveries to Ukraine

Kremlin warns West against arms deliveries to Ukraine Weapons for Ukraine: Selenskyj criticizes hesitation in tank deliveries in Ukraine war

Update from January 20, 6:30 a.m.: The Pentagon in the US published a list of extensive arms deliveries on Thursday evening (local time). The package contains, among other things, 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and, for the first time, 90 Stryker wheeled infantry fighting vehicles – but no Abrams main battle tanks.

Federal Defense Minister Pistorius stated that the delivery of US Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine was not a condition for the possible dispatch of German battle tanks: “I’m not aware of such a link,” said the SPD politician in an ARD “Focal Point”. . When asked if Germany would supply main battle tanks without the US, Pistorius said that was an issue Scholz was discussing with US President Joe Biden.

Tanks for Ukraine: Pentagon currently sees Abrams delivery as “not sensible”.

+++ 9.45 p.m.: From the point of view of the US Department of Defense, a delivery of American Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine “at this point in time” makes little sense. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said according to one dpareport to journalists in Washington. The reason for this assessment is that the Abrams main battle tank would be more difficult to use and maintain in Ukraine due to the fuel required. Also the US newspaper political had already reported on Wednesday (January 18) that Washington probably does not plan to supply Abrams tanks, but instead is considering the supply of Stryker wheeled armored personnel carriers.

The news comes after reports of a phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden, in which Scholz asked Biden to also supply Abrams tanks in the event of a German Leopard delivery. The new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who was sworn in on Thursday, emphasized in the evening ARDthat the possible Leopard delivery was not directly related to the delivery of US tanks.

Zelenskyy: “If you have Leopard tanks, then give them to us”

+++ 8.30 p.m.: Ahead of the Western allies’ deliberations in Ramstein, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for main battle tanks. “You can certainly still talk for six months, but people die here every day,” Zelenskyj told the ARD and further, “if you have Leopard tanks, give them to us.”

“It’s about not going it alone,” said the new Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD). RTL, also on Thursday (January 19). In his interview, Selenskyj strongly criticized this argument, which had previously been repeatedly reinforced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “These leopards do not drive through the Russian Federation. We defend ourselves,” the President clarified.

Lithuania is supplying anti-aircraft guns and helicopters

+++ 8 p.m.: Defense Minister of Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas announced further support for Ukraine via Twitter. The “deadly support package” is said to contain “dozens of L-70 anti-aircraft guns, ammunition and two Mi-8 helicopters”.

According to the minister, the support package will cost around 125 million euros.

England supplies Brimstone missiles

+++ 6.30 p.m.: “Today I can announce that we will send 600 Brimstone missiles, which will be very important for Ukraine’s battlefield dominance,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced in Estonia.

When visiting the British-led NATO battalion, he announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks. It has not yet been communicated when the deliveries will be made.

+++ 4:51 p.m: In Davos, Volodymyr Zelenskyj referred to media reports that Chancellor Olaf Scholz tied the delivery of battle tanks to the condition that the USA do the same. “There are times when one should not hesitate and compare,” said the Ukrainian President via video address.

A senior Pentagon official told the Washington debate that the US is currently refusing to ship Abrams. The tank is a “very complicated” piece of armament. With its turbine drive, it consumes a lot of fuel and is also “not the easiest system to maintain”.

Report: German defense industry could supply more than 100 main battle tanks

+++ 3:52 p.m: The German armaments industry is apparently preparing for the delivery of battle tanks – with concrete plans. As the Handelsblatt now reported to be able to provide more than 100 main battle tanks; Bundeswehr inventories would not have to be touched. The newspaper referred to industry circles.

The considerations concern the main battle tank Leopard 2 and its predecessor model Leopard 1 – but also the British main battle tank Challenger 1. These tanks could be refurbished and handed over to Kyiv, the newspaper quoted industry circles.

The Challenger 1 had not played a role in the debate so far. Now it was said that the Rheinmetall Group could buy and upgrade a high double-digit number of these vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman. Rheinmetall could re-equip 20 main battle tanks of the older Leopard 1 model this year and another 80 within 20 months. The Flensburg armaments company FFG also offered to retrofit Leopard 1 for the Ukraine.

Selenskyj criticizes hesitation in tank deliveries

+++ 10.15 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indirectly criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his line on supplying main battle tanks to Ukraine. Sometimes you shouldn’t weigh up and compare yourself. “For example, if you say: I give tanks if someone else also gives tanks. I am powerful in Europe, I will help if someone outside of Europe also helps,” Zelenskyy said in a video address in Davos. “It seems to me that this is not a very correct strategy.” The Ukrainian did not mention the name of the German chancellor.

Update from Thursday, January 19, 7:00 a.m.: The United States is demanding from Germany that the Chancellery not only allow other countries to supply Leopard 2 main battle tanks, but also supply them itself. That reports the Southgerman newspaper. On Thursday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will come to Berlin for talks with his new German counterpart, Boris Pistorius (SPD).

At the same time, the United States does not want to supply Ukraine with weapons “that they cannot repair, that they cannot maintain and that they cannot afford in the long term because that is not helpful,” US Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl told journalists. “It’s not about a news cycle or what’s symbolically valuable, it’s about what really helps Ukraine on the battlefield.” At the same time, Kahl didn’t completely rule out the possibility that the US could supply Ukraine with Abrams tanks in the future.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Kissinger speaks in Davos about Ukraine’s NATO membership

First report from Wednesday, January 18: Kyiv/Moscow/Davos – While the Russian war of aggression is being waged unabated and with great severity in Ukraine, politicians and business representatives are meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The dominant topic is the war in Ukraine. During US President Joe Biden does not take part in the forum becomes Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to give a speech to the plenum of the meeting on Wednesday afternoon. It is eagerly awaited whether he will comment on possible tank deliveries to Kyiv.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger spoke in Davos on Tuesday (January 17). His change of opinion on the subject of Ukraine and NATO accession after the Russian invasion was surprising to observers. “Before this war, I was against Ukraine’s membership because I feared it could start the very process we are seeing now,” Kissinger said via video link at the World Economic Meeting (WEF). Under the current conditions, “the idea of ​​a neutral Ukraine no longer makes sense,” said the 99-year-old.

For months, the longtime top diplomat had spoken out in favor of a ceasefire in Ukraine that would have gone hand in hand with the recognition of Russian territorial gains. But in his message to the WEF, Kissinger now said that NATO membership would be an “appropriate consequence” of the Russian invasion.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Russia holds UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

While the global crises are being debated in Davos, a Russian envoy to the United Nations announced Moscow’s reaction to the criticism Ukraine conflict on. As Newsweek reports, an informal meeting is planned in the UN Security Council, in which the “anti-Russian attitude” will be discussed. The portal quotes Russia’s first deputy representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, as making fun of “Western sponsors of Ukraine”. Members of the United Nations would take an “anti-Russian” stance “once a month” when discussing the war.

Finally, he issued a warning about the forthcoming UN meetings and formulated: “I will not go into detail about what will happen at our suggestion in the Security Council early next week.” The “opponents” of Russia should therefore “remain in the dark”, he said, adding that after an “anti-Russian” session, an attempt will be made to organize a session on a topic “that is uncomfortable for them”. (talk with agencies)