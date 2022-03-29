Football El Clásico on Wednesday seeks women’s audience record and gathers food for war refugees from Ukraine

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid women meet at Camp Noulla.

Football the women’s championship league’s semifinal match on Wednesday aims to have an all-time audience record in women’s football.

FC Barcelona will host the semi-finals against Real Madrid at Camp Noul, one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, with almost 100,000 seats.

FC Barcelona says on its website that the first ticket quota was sold two months before the game. At that time, members of the club were only allowed to book up to four tickets for the cost of handling fees. After that, the tickets were released for sale for 9–15 euros.

The remaining 6,000 tickets went on sale on March 17th. More than 90,000 spectators are expected to attend the match, but it is unclear how many tickets purchased by members will be used.

FC Barcelona the women played their first match at Camp Noul as early as December 1970. Now the club is building a high-class event in El Clásico.

Out front will be to see the mosaic typhoon about empowerment and future supporters of the game are encouraged to bring, among other things, baby food and snacks for children to help children fleeing the war in Ukraine.

FC Barcelona won the first quarter of the away field last week with 3-1 goals. As the referee for the match action Finn Lina Lehtovaara.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC says FC Barcelona women normally play their home games in front of an average of about 3,000 spectators.