ST ALGUAZAS Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 5:20 p.m.



«The Alguazas City Council works for and with all the residents of the municipality, with a government team full of enthusiasm so that all areas are loaded with projects and activities, which is translating into new advances in municipal services and initiatives that they imply improvements in the quality of life of our neighbors”, assures the mayor Silvia Ruiz.

With the pandemic, most of the municipality’s efforts have focused on serving the most vulnerable population and the one that has been most affected economically.

The City Council detected that the Social Services Center did not meet the necessary conditions to serve users due to lack of space, ventilation or privacy, and has just been remodeled to be able to provide appropriate care.

The construction of an Early Care Center is on the City Council’s agenda



Another problem that arose was the difficulty in contacting the elderly when checking that they were properly cared for. In the municipality, 644 people over 75 years of age are registered and a specific program has been launched to update their data in the municipal register and detect their needs.

Precisely, with the elderly and people with disabilities in mind, the Gerontogimnasia service has been recovered and the Home Help and Home Telecare services have been reinforced.

Another aspect that made social intervention difficult was the lack of knowledge of the language by a large group of women, for which Spanish classes were set up for immigrant women.

In addition, the City Council is developing drug addiction prevention programs, prevention of absenteeism and school dropout, programs for reconciling work and family life, and family support programs.

Two innovative projects have been requested within the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, one for the prevention of school absenteeism and the other for immigrant women. And there is also the priority objective of building an Early Care Center.

In the Commerce area, the creation of the Entrepreneur’s Office stands out, which since its opening at the end of 2020 has enabled 29 new businesses to open their doors in the town.

In Youth, it is worth mentioning the approval of the first Alguazas Youth Plan that includes a strategy and challenges to make the municipality a place of opportunities for young people.

Regarding investment in works and services, road improvement actions have been carried out with the installation of LED lights in roundabouts, pedestrian crossings or traffic signals, in addition to the installation of public lighting in La Pinada Park. New actions will be carried out shortly on the Camino La Casilla and the Camino de la Escuela. The remodeling of the sidewalk on the Ctra de Alcantarilla at the entrance to the municipality is also planned, as well as beautification actions in three roundabouts at the entrance to Alguazas.

In the chapter on animal welfare, it is worth mentioning the effort made by the council to care for 185 animals last year, which were put up for adoption.

The area of ​​Citizen Participation has great weight in municipal politics, as evidenced by the preparation of participatory budgets. The City Council works to improve the channel for complaints and incidents, the reception of proposals and decision-making. There is also a specific app called Conecta Alguazas.

The Participatory Budgets allowed in 2019 to place surveillance cameras in various areas of the municipality, while in 2020 they resulted in lighting improvements in Camino de las Escuelas and the replacement of LEDs in Calle El Paraje for an amount of 20,000 euros. The arrangement, painting and marking of sports courts in public schools would also be carried out.

This year, an action was carried out on the iron bridge at the entrance to Alguazas to improve lighting, refurbish it and install a welcome sign to the municipality. Likewise, subsidies have been provided to all associations, clubs and educational centers in the municipality.

In the area of ​​Training and Employment, 15 training actions have been carried out that have benefited 205 people from different groups. In total, training plans have been executed for five specific projects and nine additional projects have been requested.

Open Mall



In the consumer area, the Alguazas Open Shopping Center project stands out, which plans an avant-garde urban transformation, treating the urban scene as a safe interior space. The improvement and conditioning works will affect the commercial area in the center of the municipality (Plaza Sánchez Cañas, C/ Modesto Asís, Plaza Misionero Fernández Bermúdez and Calle Mayor).

The City Council developed on March 15 on the occasion of Consumer Day and the distribution of reusable bags, as well as pencils in educational centers and the programming of workshops on consumer rights.

In terms of health, the peripheral medical center in the Carmen neighborhood has been refurbished for its reopening, while in education, the development of numerous equality and gender-based violence campaigns, support and monitoring of absenteeism, free conciliation service in centers schools, free festive schools for working fathers and mothers and many other initiatives. In culture, highlight the support programs for Holy Week in the municipality, cultural trips and outings, children’s storytelling and poetry recitals, book presentations by authors from Alguace, contests and various commemorations.

In terms of equality, it is worth highlighting new awareness campaigns and support for women’s groups, as well as exhibitions, commemorations and innovative initiatives such as the first women’s march.

In the area of ​​the environment, the City Council has influenced responsible consumption campaigns, symbolic planting of trees or the next tender for the MSW service.

In urban planning, a mobility plan has been drawn up and the transfer of the regional crossings as they pass through the municipality, the conditioning, reinforcement and painting of the pavement has been carried out for an amount of almost 400,000 euros. The transfer of the N344 is also being processed. To favor the approval of the general plan and development of the adjoining sectors, the bridge that goes to El Paraje has been raised and includes a pedestrian walkway.

There is also a plan to improve industrial conditions to facilitate its growth and the demand for Alguazas to have an exit to the Arco Noroeste motorway is still alive.

On the other hand, the works for rehabilitation and improvement of the road to Campos del Rio have been put out to tender for an amount of more than one million euros.