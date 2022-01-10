Football Coutinho’s transfer to Villa finally confirmed after medical examination – Steven Gerrard described his first acquisition as “irreplaceable”

Steven Gerrard believes playmaker Coutinho will have a big impact when he returns to the Premier League.

English Head coach of the Premier League Aston Villa Steven Gerrard described Philippe Coutinhoa “Irreplaceable” after a Brazilian player’s loan transfer from Barcelona to Villa was confirmed after a medical examination.

Villa confirmed that Coutinho had passed a medical examination and was awaiting a work permit in France.

Accompanied by his new teammates, the 29-year-old midfielder is expected to join the Villa Training Center on Wednesday.

Gerrard played with Coutinho in Liverpool and he believes the playmaker will have a big impact when he returns to the Premier League.

“His contribution is invaluable given our injury and the impact of the African Championship on attack options,” Gerrard said on Villa’s website on Monday.

“I enjoyed playing with him in the past and I know our team will benefit from his skills and their experience. ”

Villa signed a loan agreement with Coutinho for the rest of the season, which includes the opportunity to buy a Brazilian player from Barcelona in the summer.

Barcelona confirmed that Villa will pay part of Coutinho’s salaries when he returns to the Premier League four years after he left Liverpool for Barcelona.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in 2018 with an agreement worth € 160 million, including all bonuses, according to media reports. However, Coutinho failed to consolidate its position in Barcelona and spent the 2019-2020 loan with Bayern Munich.

Coutinho became Gerrard’s first acquisition of Villa.