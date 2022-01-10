Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the Spider-Verse to the MCU and fans couldn’t be happier to see the long-awaited return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. What seemed like a fantasy became reality, making its premiere one of the most successful in history.

The reception it received from critics and fans has not only been reflected at the box office. Sony and Marvel have launched a campaign for the third installment of Spider-Man to be nominated for the Oscars 2022 as the best movie of the year.

Another important award would be the Bafta 2022, but the production will not participate in the event. According to US media such as Deadline, Sony did not upload the film on the platform of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on time.

As a consequence of not meeting the eligibility criteria, Spider-man 3 was ruled out of being considered as part of the nominees in the prestigious gala. The embarrassing error of the study has given what to talk about on social networks and fans asked that the same not happen for the Oscars.

The Peter Parkers saying goodbye to return to their universe. Photo: Marvel Studios

What is Spider-Man: no way home about?

Peter Parker must deal with the leak of his superhero identity. The problems are such that he asks Doctor Strange for help so that the world forget who he is. However, threats from other worlds will make him face his greatest challenge as Spider-Man.