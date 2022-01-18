Football Brassi striker scored a strange trick when he fell – he already had time to start fishing a penalty kick

The decisive goal was scored in the second half.

Football The Brazilian state championship match between Jacuipense and Atlanta Doce Meli saw an exceptional goal last Saturday, which also settled the match in Jacuipense’s favor 1-0.

You can tell about the match, among other things Tellerreport.com.

The Valfredão stadium Bahia had to make a substitution after 70 minutes. Jeam received a pass in the penalty area. He was squeezed by two Doce Mel defenders and crashed. The ball bounced especially between his legs in an arc over the dumb goalkeeper and the net wigs.

Jeam himself did not immediately notice what had happened but began to pretend to be injured with the obvious intention of fishing a penalty kick. When he found the ball in the goal, the injury was forgotten and he started to ventilate his goal with his teammates.