Football | Bojan Radulovic saved HJK’s golden train against Honka, which was drifting on the wrong tracks

Radulovic equalized from a penalty kick at the end of the Honka match.

From Espoo For a long time, Honka was locked in a three-point winning pot against HJK in the Veikkausliiga soccer league, until their dreams were shattered at the Tapiola sports park.

HJK rose in the 90th minute Bojan Radulovic with a penalty kick to a 1–1 draw. It was a costly blunder for Honga, but an equalizer brought by a hard chase for Klubi.

Otso Koskinen Honga’s lead goal threw a wheelbarrow of gravel at the Club’s championship dreams. HJK’s gold train was about to run badly on the wrong tracks, until Radulovic’s keeper saved a little.

“Yes, I count that points were lost today”, HJK’s head coach Toni Koskela said, although the Club got one.

Hongan the winning goal came in the 55th minute By Julian Krebs after a botched long shot. Keeper Jesse Öst blocked the ball in front of him, from which Roman Eremenko calmly transferred the solution to Koskinen.

Nicely played situation, and admirable coolness from Eremenko.

“At the moment, it’s sad that there were a few minutes left, but that’s the way it is. There were a lot of good things, but we just have to continue,” said Eremenko.

Regarding the goal he initiated, Eremenko said that he would have had a chance to shoot, but Otso Koskinen was in a better position.

“He needs those goals, I don’t. I had a slightly worse angle and as I remember there was someone in front. The ball was also a bit bad. Maybe I should have pulled with the jack, so I preferred to pass.”

Koskinen knew from training that Eremenko can pass in any situation.

“Furthermore, I asked for the ball, so I wasn’t surprised by the pass,” Koskinen said.

It was Honga has a chance to seal the match, when Lucas Kaufmann got through HJK’s attack alone. Öst made a big save and saved HJK, and saved a lot more.

Otso Koskinen (88) scored the opening goal of the match for Honga.

Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara regretted that the solution came with the damage point he described.

“In the end, we got tough and the game with the ball was too short. Unfortunately, we fell short by four minutes, but we took steps forward in playing,” said Vasara.

The match the importance was visible in both teams. HJK had been stuck in a draw four times in their last six matches, and even Honkaka had not collected the same ten points as the Club in a period of six games.

The accuracy absorbed situations from the beginning of the match, even if it didn’t freeze completely. It was like an accident when Tuomas Ollilan the free kick hit the post in the ninth minute.

Ollila hardly looked for a direct goal, even if it would have been very suitable.

Honka played a lot through Roman Eremenko, and the lead was not far away.

Eremenko started the attack in the 20th minute with his excellent concentration. Florian Krebs shot the ball into the crossbar, after which Clésio looked for the home team’s lead goal with a scissor kick. We got close, but not quite to the finish line.

HJK’s Tuomas Ollila took the ball from Honga’s Otso Koski.

HJK started on the wet grass of Tapiola with a hard press, which Puri at times, but only at times. The people of Espoo rolled well out from under the press and got the ball into play.

Eremenko, 36, played a long career in Russia, was suspended and returned to the field. A lot has happened since he was sidelined because of a doping cart before the Iceland match.

Even though Eremenko has passed the veteran age, the skills and understanding of the game are preserved. The crowd cheered in the first half when Eremenko broke free in the middle of three HJK players.

“Of course, it has a big meaning if you lose and there are no wins,” Eremenko said and compared his time at HIFK, when the games produced very little.

“I enjoy it a little more now. I’m not in top shape yet, but I’m in good shape. Much better than, for example, a month ago. If you are not in good physical condition, it is difficult to play. At the moment, I feel like I’m still going forward.”

All in all, it is the richness of the domestic Veikkausliiga that those who have played a long career abroad want to show their skills also on the domestic fields. This guard was represented by the HJK, at least as much as Eremenko Perparim Hetemaj and Jukka Raitala.

The conditions for the match were excellent. The rain-soaked field was suitable for playing, but the rain just as surely drove away the spectators, who built their plans on the last-minute decision.

The audience number of 3,443 was still reasonably better.