Traffic jam at the entrance to the Crimean bridge from the Kuban has reached 9 km

The traffic jam at the entrance to the Crimean bridge from the Kuban has grown. About it reported at the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory.

They noted that a large number of cars had accumulated from the Temryuk district. The queue of cars, according to local authorities, is about nine kilometers long. “The administration of the municipality organized the distribution of water to those who are stuck in a traffic jam. To help the population, an emergency rescue team of the Temryuk district is working on the spot, ”the message says.

The Kuban headquarters asked drivers to take into account the traffic situation when planning trips to the Crimea and reminded that the speed of passing inspection on the bridge across the Kerch Strait depends on the number of things carried.

Earlier, Crimean Transport Minister Nikolai Lukashenko said that a five-kilometer-long traffic jam had formed in front of the Crimean bridge from the Kuban side. Rosavtodor explained the hindered traffic by the beginning of the tourist season.