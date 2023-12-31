Football | Arsenal's miserable streak continues: “Worst performance of the season”

Arsenal have won just one of their last five games.

Football The sizzling battle for the top of the English Premier League got a new gear once again, when Arsenal lost the seam to rise to the top of the league. In the meeting between the London teams on New Year's Eve, the home team Fulham was better 2–1, and Arsenal's winless streak in the league already stretched to three matches. On the eve, it drew with Liverpool, but at the end of the year it lost to both West Ham and Fulham.

Arsenal got off to a great start to the match when Bukayo Saka scored the lead in the 5th minute. Fulham fought back to equalize in the 29th minute by Raul Jimenez by, and became the number one hero of the home audience Bobby De Cordova-Reid with his goal in the 59th minute.

Arsenal have won just one of their last five games (December 17 at home to Brighton). It is two points clear of Liverpool, who face Newcastle at home on Monday. Aston Villa is also two points ahead of Arsenal, and reigning champions Manchester City, who have played less matches, are level with the “Gunners”.

“We weren't good enough. We lost a game to West Ham that we fully deserved to win, but now we weren't even close to that level. This has to be forgotten because it was our worst performance this season. It's really hard to digest,” the Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said a rude New Year's Eve.

Fulham had lost their previous three games without scoring a goal.

“You can't end the year better than this,” Fulham's coach Marco Silva lingered.

A day in the second match, Tottenham beat Bournemouth 3–1 at home. Tottenham were hit in the early stages Pape Sarr, and in the second half they scored for the home team Son Heung-min and Richarlison 3–0. Bournemouth's goal was scored Alex Scott.

Tottenham is fifth in the league, three points away from the top. The win was also a nice homework gift for the French goalkeeper who has served the club for a long time For Hugo Lloriswho will join Los Angeles FC of the North American MLS league.

“This is a farewell, but it's for a player, not a person. I'll be a Spurs fan for the rest of my life,” Lloris thanked the home crowd at half-time of the Bournemouth game.