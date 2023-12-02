Football | Arsenal, who are at the top of the Premier League, continued their winning streak

Burnley celebrated a crushing victory at the expense of Sheffield United.

Arsenal consolidated its position at the top of the English Premier League by grabbing a 2-1 home win over Wolverhampton on Saturday.

The difference between the Londoners and the second-placed Manchester City is four points. City, who host Tottenham on Sunday, have played one match less than Arsenal.

Arsenal, who clearly dominated the opening half, quickly took a two-goal lead Bukayo Sakan and by Martin Ödegaard with shots. Both goals came at the end of handsome attacking formations.

Wolverhampton’s Saturday became even more painful in the 23rd minute when the goalkeeper Jose Sa was replaced due to injury. He was replaced by a fire between the posts Dan Bentley.

“We had big chances to close the game,” Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta said of the missed opportunities in the opening half for the BBC.

In the second half, Wolverhampton came up to fight for points, but Arsenal withstood the visitors’ final push. Matheus Cunhan The reduction they scored in the 86th minute was a thin consolation for Wolverhampton.

Arsenal stretched their streak of consecutive victories in the Premier League to three and five games including all competitions.

Also Brentford and Burnley were gruff hosts.

Brentford beat Luton 3–1 and Burnley beat Sheffield United by as much as 5–0.

The win was only Burnley’s second of the league season. The home team got off to a flying start when Jay Rodriguez finished after 15 seconds of playing. Burnley’s job was made easier by Sheffield United By Oliver McBurnie sending off at the end of the opening half with two yellow cards.

Everton got an important 1-0 away win over Nottingham Forest by Dwight McNeil with a second half shot. The win took Everton to seven league points.

Everton would have a clearly bigger pot, but the Premier League punished the club last month with a ten-point deduction for breaking the financial rules of the premier league. The Liverpool club has appealed against their punishment.