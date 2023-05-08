Football | Are you an expert on neutrals? There was quite a bit of ventilation in the Premier League studio

Arsenal beat Newcastle to move within a point of league leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal took a 2–0 away win over Newcastle in the battle for the top end of the English Premier League. With their win, Arsenal moved to within a point of league leaders Manchester City, who have a game less played than the Londoners.

City have four games left in the league season and Arsenal three games. Newcastle are third.

Newcastle came into their home match really flamboyantly, and Jacob Murphy shot the ball into the post in the opening minutes. As the fast-paced opening period progressed, Arsenal got into the game better, and Martin Ødegaard fired the visitors into the lead from a distance in the 14th minute.

At the beginning of the second half, Newcastle Alexander Isak kicked the ball into the post. Arsenal also hit the back of the net when Gabriel Martinelli shot the ball over the bar. In the 71st minute of the match Newcastle Fabian Schär directed the ball into his own goal.

