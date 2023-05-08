Time for Caterham Seven has never really passed. The British two-seater has in fact always remained faithful to the philosophy that underlies the birth of this car, without losing that connection with the past. A project that has spanned the decades and has come down to us with a recipe that is still highly appreciated. When we got behind the wheel for the preview test of the Caterham Seven 485 CSR we were able to fully understand this journey and why this mix of sportiness, lightness and retro style has managed to reach us. So here are 5 things to know about the Caterham Seven to better understand it.

1. Old school mechanics for Caterham Seven

The solutions adopted all seem to come from a time gone by: from the four-piston braking system at the front and two at the rear, up to the presence of the Pushrod front suspension from Formula 1 (at the rear instead there is the iconic DeDion bridge) up to stiff steering. It’s not like driving a city car, yet the Caterham 485 CSR is agile and snappy, even in traffic, after having become familiar with the driving dynamics that are a bit far from what we are used to on a daily basis.

2. No touch screens

The dashboard has no touch display but an old-school minimal steering wheel, with a series of physical buttons from which you can control more or less anything: from the arrows (which with their buzzer remind you to deactivate them because otherwise they would remain on) to the horn up to at the Sports modethe one in which the engine is fully appreciated.

3. The 485 CSR is the most extreme

Under the long bonnet, designed to accommodate different solutions, there is in this case a 2.0 Ford Duratec power unit capable of delivering 240 HP and 206 Nm with the redline starting at 8,500 rpm. The gearbox is a five-speed manual, derived from the Mazda MX-5, with strictly rear-wheel drive. The performances speak of a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h.

4. Total involvement

However, the trim remains very soft, with good absorption of road irregularities. Despite being a car that could easily have its say on the track, even on the road the Seven is tremendously direct and exciting, to be savored in all its facets: from the manual gearbox to the precision in entering and exiting corners, to the point of entering into symbiosis and don’t want to go down anymore.

5. There’s a Caterham Seven for every need

The 485 CSR is undoubtedly the sportiest version and ready to meet the needs of those who want to have fun behind the wheel, but it’s not the only one available. You can also choose more moderate versions, such as the 170 or the 310 which still has a Ford engine but with 145 HP. On the other hand, those who dream big and don’t care about the heat or fatigue but are only looking for passion, the CSR 485 can be the perfect car. A dream that however always has a price, which in this case is 73,000 euros.