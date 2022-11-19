Monday, November 21, 2022
Football | Annie Leibovitz’s advertising photo of Messi and Ronaldo is so surprising that it could be mistaken for a fake

November 19, 2022
Messi and Ronaldo are not used to seeing each other in group photos.

Saturday there is hardly any need to argue about the biggest hit of social media. A football player Cristiano Ronaldo The Instagram account has more than 13 million likes and is a football player Lionel Messi’s More than 11 million on Instagram.

Both have published the same photo on their social media channels. The photo is so rare that the two have been photographed together. Usually there are pictures of them together only when they happen to play against each other in a football match.

The picture and the setting in it are so surprising that one could mistake it for a fake.

However, this is a star photographer by Annie Leibovitz advertising photo taken for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. In the picture, Messi and Ronaldo are in civilian clothes and playing chess on top of a bag.

The amount of money spent on the image is probably one of the largest that has been budgeted for a single advertising image.

Both star players are currently preparing for the World Cup. Messi is the captain of Argentina and Ronaldo of Portugal.

